Man Fires At Wife's Lover, Bites Off Earlobes In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: In a shocking incident, an angry husband fired at the lover of his wife and bit off his ears in the Bilada village under the Boranda Police Station limits in Rajasthan's Jodhpur in the wee hours on Wednesday. The injured man has been admitted to the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur.

DCP Rajarshi Raj said a manhunt has been launched for the accused. "The wife of the accused, Premsukh Vishnoi, was in a relationship with Ramesh Bishnoi. To often talk with her, Ramesh had gifted her a mobile phone. This led to a serious dispute between the couple. Meanwhile, Ramesh, a truck driver, had a personal rivalry with Premshuk. On Wednesday night, Ramesh spoke to Premsuke's wife till 2 am. Infuriated by this, Premsukh and his companions started searching for Ramesh desperately. They came to know about Ramesh's location at the Pepsi factory in Boranda and opened fire at him while he was sleeping inside the truck. The bullet pierced through his stomach," Raj said.

The DCP further said Ramesh was also beaten with an iron pipe and his earlobes were bitten off by Premsukh. After the attack, Premsukh decamped with his accomplices.