Man Facing Contempt Flees To US Without Passport, SC Orders His Arrest And Probe In His Escape

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was taken by surprise after learning that a man, who is facing contempt proceedings, had fled to the US despite his passport lying in court custody. The apex court asked the Centre to explain how did the man leave the country without a passport and directed the Home Ministry to take every possible step under the law to arrest him.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra. "We are amazed as to how can the alleged contemnor/respondent leave for the USA or for that matter for any country without a passport, as his passport is in the custody of this court," said the bench, in its order passed on January 29.

In an order passed on January 17, 2024, the apex court asked the man to remain present in the court in all proceedings. The man is locked in a custody battle with his estranged wife over their child.

The bench noted that on the last hearing of this matter, on January 22, 2025, the alleged contemnor/respondent was not present in the court, which was in violation of the order of the apex court. However, the man's counsel contended that he would be present in the court on the next date of listing. "Today, we have been informed by none other but the senior counsel Mr. Vikas Singh, appearing for the alleged contemnor/respondent that the alleged contemnor/respondent had left for USA," the bench noted in its order.

"Be that as it may, now today we have no option but to issue a non-bailable warrant against the alleged contemnor/respondent. Non bailable warrant is hereby issued against the respondent, let the same be executed in accordance with law," said the bench.

The apex court directed the Home Ministry to take every possible step under the law to arrest the respondent so that he is brought to justice. "In this regard we request K.M. Nataraj, ASG to assist this court. Nataraj shall apprise this court as to how the respondent was permitted to leave this country without a passport and leave of this court," said the bench.

"With the assistance of the Home Ministry, Government of India, he may also enquire and apprise this court as to who assisted the respondent in escaping from the country and who are the officials and other persons involved in this," it said, while scheduling the matter for further hearing on February 19.

The bench made it clear that any business transaction, including any deal relating to his property in India, during the contempt proceedings or later would be subject to the order of the apex court. The apex court passed the order while hearing a contempt plea filed by the wife against her estranged husband.

The couple got married in February 2006 and moved to the US and have a 10-year-old child. However, owing to marital discord, the man obtained a divorce decree on September 12, 2017, from a court in Michigan, US. The wife, on the other hand, initiated multiple proceedings against him in India. In October 2019, a settlement was reached between the parties before the apex court. One of the grounds for settlement is that the man shall give custody of the child to the mother. Since this was not done, contempt proceedings were initiated on a petition moved by the petitioner-mother as the child was not handed over.

"Pursuant to the order dated 26.09.2022 and 10.11.2022, the alleged contemnor/respondent was asked to be present before this Court and he was present in this Court on 13.12.2022 though virtually," noted the apex court, in its order.