Man Drags Traffic Cop On Bonnet For Over 100 Metres During Traffic Check In Shivamogga

Shivamogga: A shocking incident took place in Shivamogga when a car dragged a traffic police officer on its bonnet after the man attempted to evade a routine vehicle check. The man, identified as Mithun Jagdale from Bhadravati, failed to stop when instructed by the Shivamogga East Traffic Police during a vehicle inspection outside Sahyadri College on Thursday.

As the officer attempted to stop the car, he grabbed onto the front. Instead of halting, Jagdale pressed the accelerator and sped away, dragging the officer along for about 100 meters. He finally came to a stop at a nearby intersection.

The police imposed a fine on him for his reckless behaviour and registered an FIR against him at the East Traffic Police Station. Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar issued a warning to Jagdale, stressing the importance of complying with traffic regulations in the future.