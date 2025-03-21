Man Dies By Suicide On Instagram Live In Rewa; Wife And Mother-in-Law Arrested

Rewa: In a tragic incident a man live-streamed his suicide on Instagram accusing his wife and mother-in-law of harassment in the Sirmaur police station area, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. The shocking incident occurred inside his home while his wife allegedly watched the distressing live video. Following an in-depth police investigation, both the wife and mother-in-law were arrested and sent to jail on Friday.

Incident Resembles Atul Subhash Case

The case bears similarities to the widely publicised Atul Subhash case, where a software engineer left behind a detailed note before ending his life, blaming his wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law for harassment. Additionally, in a recent Meerut case, a woman and her lover were accused of murdering her husband.

Priest Ends Life After Accusations

The victim, Shiv Prakash Tripathi, a resident of Ama Naudhiya village in Rewa district, previously served as a temple priest in Wardha, Chhattisgarh. After suffering a severe leg injury in a road accident, he returned to his village. Recently, he went live on Instagram, alleging mental torture by his wife and mother-in-law before taking his life. The disturbing video quickly spread across social media, prompting immediate police action.

Police Arrest Wife and Mother-in-Law

SDOP Umesh Prajapati confirmed the arrest of the deceased’s wife, Priya Tripathi, and mother-in-law, Geeta Dubey, following an investigation. "Shiv Prakash Tripathi died by suicide after accusing his wife and mother-in-law of harassment. Based on the investigation, both were arrested and produced before the court, after which they were sent to jail," he stated. The deceased had been married in Rimari village under Baikunthpur police station.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

