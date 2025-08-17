ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Dies After SUV With ‘BJP Flag’ Runs Over Him During Road Rage In Jaipur

Man Dies After SUV With 'BJP Flag' Runs Over Him During Road Rage In Jaipur

Jaipur: A 35-year-old man was killed after he was run over by an SUV during a road rage incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday, police said. The deceased, Chandrashekhar, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and worked as a labourer in Jaipur, they said.

The incident took place last evening when two groups clashed following a collision between the SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) and a car (Maruti Suzuki Brezza), Additional DCP West Alok Singhal said.

“Four to five youths in a Scorpio were heading towards Sikar Highway when their vehicle collided with a car near Khatushyamji temple on Road No. 5. After the collision, the youths got out of the Scorpio, pulled out sticks, and smashed the windows of the other car, leading to a scuffle with the driver,” Singhal said.

The act by the youths escalated the situation, after which locals gathered and confronted them. “When the group in the SUV tried to flee, people tried to block their way by standing in front of their vehicle. Amid chaos, Chandrashekhar, who was in the crowd, fell on the road. Subsequently, the youths in the Scorpio sped the vehicle and ran him over and fled the scene,” according to police.

The incident was also caught on CCTV footage, in which Chandrashekhar is seen falling on the road during the argument. The accused, surrounded by the crowd, then sped away in the SUV and ran over him. He was rushed to Kanwatia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In a separate video, probably captured by a phone camera, the suspected vehicle had a BJP flag fixed in the front. However, ETV Bharat couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.