Man Dies After SUV With ‘BJP Flag’ Runs Over Him During Road Rage In Jaipur

Jaipur: A 35-year-old man was killed after he was run over by an SUV during a road rage incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday, police said. The deceased, Chandrashekhar, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and worked as a labourer in Jaipur, they said.
The incident took place last evening when two groups clashed following a collision between the SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) and a car (Maruti Suzuki Brezza), Additional DCP West Alok Singhal said.
“Four to five youths in a Scorpio were heading towards Sikar Highway when their vehicle collided with a car near Khatushyamji temple on Road No. 5. After the collision, the youths got out of the Scorpio, pulled out sticks, and smashed the windows of the other car, leading to a scuffle with the driver,” Singhal said.
The act by the youths escalated the situation, after which locals gathered and confronted them. “When the group in the SUV tried to flee, people tried to block their way by standing in front of their vehicle. Amid chaos, Chandrashekhar, who was in the crowd, fell on the road. Subsequently, the youths in the Scorpio sped the vehicle and ran him over and fled the scene,” according to police.
The incident was also caught on CCTV footage, in which Chandrashekhar is seen falling on the road during the argument. The accused, surrounded by the crowd, then sped away in the SUV and ran over him. He was rushed to Kanwatia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
In a separate video, probably captured by a phone camera, the suspected vehicle had a BJP flag fixed in the front. However, ETV Bharat couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.
Police have detained two people and have called the owner of the car. “Some of the accused are absconding, and we have launched a manhunt to catch them,” said a senior officer.
Congress attacks BJP
Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyavas reacted sharply to the accident and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Rajasthan government on social media, alleging that the law and order of the state has collapsed.
“In the state capital Jaipur, the common man is not safe; the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed,” he wrote on X.
Khachariyavas alleged that the youths who hit the labourer were driving an SUV with a BJP flag. “BJP, answer who these criminals are who are openly committing crimes while carrying the BJP flag. Are they BJP officials?”
प्रदेश की राजधानी जयपुर में आम आदमी सुरक्षित नहीं है ,प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से चौपट है ।— Pratap Khachariyawas (@PSKhachariyawas) August 17, 2025
भाजपा ज़वाब दे की कौन है यह अपराधी जो खुलेआम भाजपा का झंडा लगाकर अपराध कर रहा है , क्या यह भाजपा का पदाधिकारी है?
मुख्यमंत्री @BhajanlalBjp जी अब तो आगे बढ़कर कानून व्यवस्था… https://t.co/4MeqB1REml
The Congress leader also sought Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s intervention to take immediate action and give strict punishment to the criminals.
The incident took place a day after another man was crushed to death by a speeding SUV in Jaipur. On Friday, a retired Indian Army captain was hit by a speeding SUV when he was riding a bicycle early in the morning. The driver of the vehicle also fled the scene but was later detained.
Read More