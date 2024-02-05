Loading...

Man assaulted, thrown into Noida canal, says Delhi Police

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

Representative image of Delhi Police

Victim Abdul Malik, went missing on January 28, was last seen with suspects Sonu Saini, Vinod and Virender who were apprehended by Delhi Police on Monday. Malik worked as a motor machanic at Virendra's shop for 12 years and was sacked in November.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said efforts are on to trace a 23-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted and thrown into a canal in Noida by some people. Abdul Malik went missing on January 28. His relative filed a missing report, following which suspects Sonu Saini, Vinod and Virender were apprehended as the victim was last seen with them, a senior police officer said.

The complainant told police that Malik left his work place in the DBG road area but did not return home, the Malik worked as a motor mechanic at Virender's shop for 12 years but was sacked in November 2023 following some complaints about his anti-social activities, the officer said. After that Malik started his work in a nearby shop with Sonu. Virender asked Malik to shift somewhere else as he was diverting his customers," the officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that at around 11.30 pm on January 28, Abdul consumed liquor with Sonu, Zahir, Vinod and they then took him to Noida, police said. "The accused told police that they assaulted the victim and threw him in Adha Canal, Noida," the officer said. Zahir is at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, police said, adding that a search operation is underway to find the man.

TAGGED:

Man AssaultedMan thrown in CanalDelhi PoliceAbdul Malik Missing

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.