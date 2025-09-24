One Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam For Allegedly Providing Logistical Support To Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack
The arrested person was identified as Mohd Yousuf Katari, was an Over Ground Worker from South Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Srinagar: Police on Wednesday arrested a person from South Kashmir who had allegedly provided logistical support to terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgham terror attack, officials said here.
"Based on an intelligence lead, Srinagar police arrested an Over Ground Worker from South Kashmir's Kulgam district. He was identified as Mohd Yousuf Katari (26)," an official said.
The officials said that he had a role in providing logistical support to the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack who were later killed during Operation Mahadev which was carried out in July this year. In the July 29 encounter, the Army's elite para commandos had gunned down the three terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.
They included Sulieman alias Asif, who is believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed. The other two were identified as Jibran and Hamza Afghani. Jibran was involved in the Sonamarg Tunnel attack in October 2024.
The National Investigation Agency, which took over the case five days after the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people, had informed the court that the accused had given their consent to the two tests to prove their innocence.
However, Bashir Ahmad Jothatd and Parvaiz Ahmed, who were summoned, contradicted the NIA’s claim. They had been arrested on June 26 on charges of allegedly providing shelter to the terrorists involved.
