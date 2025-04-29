Man Arrested From Lucknow For Objectionable Post On PM Modi, Shah and CM Adityanath

Lucknow: A person was arrested in Lucknow on Monday for posting objectionable photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Facebook. The photos have been doctored, and the picture of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has been included in all of them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitendra Kumar Dubey said, "The accused has been identified as Irfan Ali (50), a resident of Paharpur. He posted objectionable photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on his Facebook account. The photos also carry objectionable remarks about the personalities. Taking cognisance of the post, locals informed the Mahigawan Police."

The accused Irfan Ali. (ETV Bharat)

"Soon after receiving the information, Irfan was arrested on Monday, and a case has been registered against him under various sections. Subsequently, he was produced in the court, which sent him to jail. Police are now looking into other objectionable posts from his social media account," Dubey added.

In a related development, morphed pictures of Modi and Yogi were shared on social media by a person hailing from Biruni village under the Bahran Police Station in Agra, who was later arrested by the Agra Commissionerate. The objectionable post was later removed by the police.