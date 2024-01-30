Man Arrested for Selling E-Cigarettes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch Anti-Narcotics police on Tuesday arrested an accused for selling electronic cigarettes banned by the Central government and storing them in his home here, officials said. The accused has been identified as Shoaib, a native of Kerala. The estimated worth of the seized e-cigarettes is Rs 3 crore, they said.

The CCB Anti-Narcotics Police gathered information about e-cigarettes coming into the city and arrested one accused in the incident, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said. The accused was in Dubai for some time and then returned to India. Later, he came to Bengaluru and stayed at his brother's house in Suddaguntepalya. Sohaib used to bring e-cigarettes from Dubai to Delhi and from Delhi to Bengaluru by courier and used to store them at home and supply them to customers, Dayanand said.

The officers of the Anti-Narcotics Squad of CCB raided premises based on a tip-off about the accused and arrested him. A case has been registered at the Suddaguntepalya Police Station, Dayanand added. The Centre in 2023 had asked states to report on its portal information on the availability of e-cigarettes on online shopping sites and retail shops despite a ban on it since 2019.

