Man Arrested For 'Objectionable' Facebook Post Against PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Mirzapur: Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, officials said.

The accused identified as Hiramani Yadav, a resident of Kashinath village of Lalganj was arrested by the police on Wednesday, Lalganj police station in-charge Sanjay Singh said.

Yadav, according to Singh, had made objectionable remarks on social media against PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. As the post went viral on social media, Lalganj police station took cognizance of the post and registered a case against Yadav for hurting the religious sentiments of the general public and spreading communalism, Singh said.

He further said that after his arrest, Yadav has apologised before the police and pledged not to repeat the offence.