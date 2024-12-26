Man Arrested For 'Objectionable' Facebook Post Against PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Mirzapur: Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, officials said.
The accused identified as Hiramani Yadav, a resident of Kashinath village of Lalganj was arrested by the police on Wednesday, Lalganj police station in-charge Sanjay Singh said.
Yadav, according to Singh, had made objectionable remarks on social media against PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. As the post went viral on social media, Lalganj police station took cognizance of the post and registered a case against Yadav for hurting the religious sentiments of the general public and spreading communalism, Singh said.
He further said that after his arrest, Yadav has apologised before the police and pledged not to repeat the offence.
The arrest of the man comes three days after police arrested a local Samajwadi Party leader and registered a case against 22 people for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Ballia district of the state according to reports.
Reports said that the FIR was lodged under Sections 132 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 285 (causing danger on public roads), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 292 (provision of punishment for public nuisance) and 352 (insulting a person) of the BNS against the accused following a complaint by Sub Inspector Varun Kumar Rakesh in Bhimpura police station.
According to the complainant, on December 20, the accused burnt effigies of PM Modi and Shah near the Sikariya canal culvert and used abusive language against them.
