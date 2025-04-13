ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Labourer Accused Of Kidnapping And Murdering 5-Year-Old Girl Killed In Hubballi Police Encounter

Hubballi: A man accused of kidnapping, attempting to sexually assault and murdering a five-year-old girl was killed in a police encounter in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Sunday. The accused, identified as Rakshit Kranti from Bihar, had allegedly taken the girl from her locality under the Ashok Nagar police station limits. Her body was later found in an abandoned building, police said.

Though there are reports of sexual assault, police have not confirmed it yet. “The matter is under investigation, and medical examination is underway,” officials stated. The horrific incident triggered public outrage. A large number of residents gathered in front of the Ashok Nagar police station demanding justice for the victim and strict punishment for such heinous crimes.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar addressed the media, confirming that a formal complaint was received from the girl’s parents and that all necessary legal action is being taken.

The victim’s family hails from Koppal district. Her mother works as a housemaid and also assists at a beauty parlour, while her father is employed as a painter.