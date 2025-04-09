Exclusive | Manipur’s Zomi Community Demands Inquire Over 'Nexus' Between Sitting MLA Chinlunthang And Militant Organisation

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: In a major development, The Youths of Eastern Zogam, a civil society organisation affiliated to Zomi community of Manipur appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah for a high-level inquiry over the alleged activities and affiliation of sitting MLA from Manipur’s Singngat Assembly constituency Chinlunthang with Myanmar-based militant organization.

"Launch an immediate and transparent investigation into MLA Chinlunthang’s alleged activities and affiliations," the organisation with its bases in India, Myanmar and Bangladesh said.

In a letter dashed off to Home Minister Shah, The Youths of Eastern Zogam claimed that on April 4, a violent clash occurred in Tonzang, Chin State (Myanmar), revealing serious cross-border implications. "Most alarming is the reported involvement of Chinlunthang, the sitting MLA of 60-Singngat (ST) Assembly constituency from the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) party in Manipur. It is alleged that he fled across the international border following the incident,” the organisation claimed.

According to The Youths of Eastern Zogam, independent investigation and testimonies from four captured cadres of the Chin National Army/Front (CAN/F) strongly suggest affiliation between Chinlunthang’s political circle and Myanmar-based armed groups. An Indian Aadhgar card from the conflict zone has also been recovered, the student body said.

The Youths of Eastern Zogam has appealed to Shah for a coordination between intelligence and law enforcement agencies to identify and dismantle any domestic support networks for foreign militant organisations.

Several attempts by ETV Bharat to contact Singngat MLA Chinlunthang for his comments over the allegations proved futile. Meanwhile, government data on possession of ETV Bharat claimed that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has destroyed 167 bunkers of different insurgent groups in Manipur ever since violence marred the state since 2023 with 37 bunkers destroyed in the month of March this year.

A senior CRPF official said that the majority of the bunkers (28), in March, have been destroyed in Kangpokpi district of Manipur followed by nine bunkers in Imphal East district.

"Ever since the violence broke out in the state since 2023, as many as 167 bunkers have been destroyed in different places of the state," the official said. Giving details of the bunkers that have been destroyed by the CRPF, the official said that majority of the bunkers (68) have been destroyed at Kangpokpi, followed by 40 in Imphal East, 31 in Churachandpur, 14 in Imphal west, seven in Jiribam, four in Senapati and three in Tamenglong.

The agency has also apprehended 13 insurgents from different places of Manipur. In March, as many as 240 arms, 1151 rounds of ammunitions, 39 grenades, 78 bombs, 13 rockets, 9 IEDs, 5 detonators, 121 gelatin sticks, and 304 kg narcotics along with wireless sets, magazines, and other military equipment have also been recovered from the State.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, four days after Chief N Biren Singh resigned from his post.