Mamata's Visit To Medics' Protest Site Was 'Photo-Op To Sow Seeds Of Suspicion Among Medical Fraternity': BJP

By PTI

Published : 5 hours ago

Amid the medics' massive protest over the alleged rape and murder of an RG Kar College medic on August 9, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to assure them that immediate action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.

Mamata's Visit To Medics' Protest Site Was 'Photo-Op To Sow Seeds Of Suspicion Among Medical Fraternity': BJP
BJP's National Information and Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviy (ANI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's surprise visit to the protest site of junior doctors as a photo-op and alleged that she was there to sow the seeds of suspicion among the medical fraternity.

The remarks came after Banerjee made a surprise visit to the protest site and assured the junior doctors that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.

Addressing the protesting doctors amid chants of 'we want justice' outside the Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata, Banerjee said that she was spending sleepless nights as the medics were agitating on the road amid rains.

"Mamata Banerjee went to the site of junior doctors' protest on her way to Swasthya Bhawan, made a 5 minute speech, only to be accosted by slogans for justice," said BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya on X.

She didn't interact or for that matter even hear the protesting doctors, he claimed. This was just a media photo-op to sow seeds of suspicion among the medical fraternity, Malviya added.

The BJP leader accused Banerjee of being sly and insincere and said that she must be condemned for this in the strongest possible terms. She clearly lacks the intent to resolve the impasse and deliver justice to the rape and murder victim of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Her inflated ego is damaging West Bengal's public healthcare sector, he added.

