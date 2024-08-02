ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Writes To Sitharaman, Urges Her To Rollback GST On Life, Health Insurance Premiums

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 8:41 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review the "anti-people taxation policies" and withdraw GST on life insurance and health insurance premiums. On July 28, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari first raised this demand of withdrawing 18 per cent of GST on life and medical insurance premiums.

Calling the Centre's decision to impose 18 per cent GST on life insurance and health insurance policies as anti-people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to roll it back.
File photo of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: Calling the Centre's decision to impose 18 per cent GST on life insurance and health insurance policies as anti-people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to roll it back.

The primary objective of life and health insurance is to provide financial security and support during unexpected times such as illness, accidents, and untimely deaths, she said in the letter. Banerjee shot the letter to the Union FM, a day after she said that the party would begin an agitation if the Centre does not withdraw the decision to impose GST on health and life insurance premiums.

"With deep anguish, I am writing to you regarding the imposition of 18 per cent GST on life insurance and health insurance policies/products and the withdrawal of deductions in the new tax regime under sections 80C and 80D of the Income Tax Act, which, to me, are highly anti-people in nature," the letter read. The imposition of GST on insurance premiums increases the financial burden on the common people, she said.

"This additional burden may be acting as (a) deterrent for many individuals from taking new policies or continuing their existing insurance coverage, thereby leaving them vulnerable to unforeseen financial distress. The withdrawal of incentives that were available under the Income Tax Act in the old tax regime is also adding to the woes of the common people, Banerjee said.

She requested Sitharaman to review the "anti-people taxation policies" and withdraw GST on life insurance and health insurance premiums, said Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo. Withdrawal of GST on life insurance and health insurance premiums and including deduction under sections 80C and 80D of the Income Tax Act on such premiums in the new tax regime will facilitate wider insurance coverage, Banerjee said.

"I believe you will take this request with utter seriousness.... I look forward to a positive response," she said. Incidentally, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari raised the demand for withdrawing 18 per cent of GST on life and medical insurance premiums. In his letter to Sitharaman on July 28, Gadkari said that levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life.

His demand was backed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Kumar Rai, and RJD MP AD Singh, among others. The GST Council, responsible for making decisions on the tax, is scheduled to meet in August. The last meeting took place on June 22.

Read More

  1. TMC Urges Govt to Withdraw GST on Health, Medical Insurance Premiums
  2. Karnataka Authorities Have Withdrawn GST Notice: Infosys

Kolkata: Calling the Centre's decision to impose 18 per cent GST on life insurance and health insurance policies as anti-people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to roll it back.

The primary objective of life and health insurance is to provide financial security and support during unexpected times such as illness, accidents, and untimely deaths, she said in the letter. Banerjee shot the letter to the Union FM, a day after she said that the party would begin an agitation if the Centre does not withdraw the decision to impose GST on health and life insurance premiums.

"With deep anguish, I am writing to you regarding the imposition of 18 per cent GST on life insurance and health insurance policies/products and the withdrawal of deductions in the new tax regime under sections 80C and 80D of the Income Tax Act, which, to me, are highly anti-people in nature," the letter read. The imposition of GST on insurance premiums increases the financial burden on the common people, she said.

"This additional burden may be acting as (a) deterrent for many individuals from taking new policies or continuing their existing insurance coverage, thereby leaving them vulnerable to unforeseen financial distress. The withdrawal of incentives that were available under the Income Tax Act in the old tax regime is also adding to the woes of the common people, Banerjee said.

She requested Sitharaman to review the "anti-people taxation policies" and withdraw GST on life insurance and health insurance premiums, said Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo. Withdrawal of GST on life insurance and health insurance premiums and including deduction under sections 80C and 80D of the Income Tax Act on such premiums in the new tax regime will facilitate wider insurance coverage, Banerjee said.

"I believe you will take this request with utter seriousness.... I look forward to a positive response," she said. Incidentally, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari raised the demand for withdrawing 18 per cent of GST on life and medical insurance premiums. In his letter to Sitharaman on July 28, Gadkari said that levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life.

His demand was backed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Kumar Rai, and RJD MP AD Singh, among others. The GST Council, responsible for making decisions on the tax, is scheduled to meet in August. The last meeting took place on June 22.

Read More

  1. TMC Urges Govt to Withdraw GST on Health, Medical Insurance Premiums
  2. Karnataka Authorities Have Withdrawn GST Notice: Infosys

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAMATA URGES ROLLBACK GST ON LIFEMAMATA ON HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMMAMATA WRITES TO SITHARAMAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.