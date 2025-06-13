Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Vandalism Of Tagore's Ancestral Bangladesh Home, Seeks Diplomatic Intervention

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the vandalism of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Sirajganj in Bangladesh.

Calling the incident a “barbaric assault on national pride and the subcontinent’s cultural heritage,” Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Central government to take up the matter at a diplomatic level with the Bangladesh government and ensure immediate and firm intervention.

In her letter, the Chief Minister wrote: “I express my deep sorrow and anguish over reported vandalism of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s historic ancestral home in Sirajganj. This structure is not merely a building but a living monument to the cultural history of our subcontinent. Several of Tagore’s timeless literary creations were composed in the precincts of this house. The demolition is not just the destruction of a structure—it is a direct blow to our collective artistic and literary legacy.”

Mamata Banerjee also mentioned that the incident has hurt not only the sentiments of Bengalis alone but also of all Tagore admirers across the Indian subcontinent and the world.

“Rabindranath Tagore is not merely a poet—he is the embodiment of the Bengali soul. His philosophy, literature, and humanist ideals have enriched global civilisation. The destruction of a site so intimately associated with such a figure is an act of cultural barbarism and demands a strong and clear response,” she wrote.

She urged the Prime Minister to register a formal diplomatic protest with the Bangladesh government and to demand immediate action against those responsible. She also advised that India adopt a strong stance at the international level to prevent such incidents in the future.

“Although the loss is irreparable, a strong international outcry may serve as a deterrent to such assaults on cultural heritage in the future. Tagore is not only a pride of Bengal—he is a treasure of the entire world,” the letter stated

Recently, miscreants vandalised Kacharibari, Tagore’s ancestral estate that holds deep historical significance, in Shahjadpur of Sirajganj. Media outlets in Bangladesh reported that following the attack, the site has been closed to visitors for an indefinite period by the local administration. Reports also suggest that several valuable items inside the property have been damaged.

Despite video footage of the incident circulating on social media and being aired on news channels, local law enforcement authorities in Bangladesh have not apprehended any suspect. This perceived inaction has further sparked outrage.

Banerjee’s letter to the Prime Minister reflects growing concerns among cultural and literary circles, as well as among the public, regarding the safety of historical sites associated with globally revered figures like Rabindranath Tagore. All eyes are now on how the Indian government responds to this appeal and whether any diplomatic communication will be initiated with the Bangladeshi authorities.