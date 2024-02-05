Mamata to Skip Meeting on Simultaneous Polls in Delhi Ahead of West Bengal Budget

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her Delhi trip for the meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' Committee on Tuesday due to the upcoming state budget that will be tabled on February 8. The TMC supremo said she has contacted the committee chief, former President Ramnath Kovind, and informed her inability to attend the meeting.

Mamata Banerjee said, "I tried to contact him several times regarding the issue, but at first the phone was not available, but I spoke to him before the press conference. Two senior parliamentarians Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kalyan Banerjee will attend the meeting instead," Mamata said at the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said, “The preparation of the budget is underway. In such a situation, it is not possible for me to leave the state. So, I had to call off the visit.” Banerjee had last month written to the panel members, expressing her disagreement with the concept of simultaneous polls, contending that it would be against the basic structure of constitutional arrangements. (With PTI Inputs)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More