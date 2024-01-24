Mamata injured after car stops suddenly to avoid collision; Congress wishes speedy recovery

Bardhaman (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was already in the news earlier today, injured her forehead after her car had to suddenly stop to avoid a collision with another vehicle here on Wednesday.

Banerjee, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen, an official said. The CM, he said, was brought back to Kolkata where she was attended by doctors. As per sources, the driver slammed the brakes of the car suddenly and the Chief Minister’s head hit the back of the driver’s seat.

On Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister had reached Burdwan by a state government chopper however, while returning the chopper could not take off because of bad weather. So Mamata Banerjee decided to head back to Kolkata by road in her personal vehicle.

After receiving medical attention, Banerjee did not rule out “sabotage” behind the minor accident. After meeting Governor C.V. Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister, with a small band-aid on her forehead, described the accident while speaking to the waiting media persons.

According to Banerjee, the driver of her car applied the break suddenly to avoid a collision with a vehicle that came inside her convoy at a very high speed. Banerjee's forehead collided with the dashboard causing the injury. "I am still feeling a little pain,” the Chief Minister said. Though refusing to speak in detail, she did not rule out the possibility of sabotage in the matter.

“Sometime one person uses a vehicle registered in the name of someone else. Sometimes there are cases of misuse of vehicles. You have seen how a man dressed in BSF uniform earlier went to my residence... Let the police investigate the matter. I do not want to speak anything more on this at this moment,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wished the West Bengal CM a speedy recovery. "We have just heard of the injury suffered by Mamata Banerjee-ji in a car accident. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is looking forward to entering West Bengal tomorrow late morning. January 26 and 27th being break days, and the Yatra will resume on the 28th," Ramesh posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee had snubbed Congress as she announced that her party TMC has decided to go alone in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In June last year, the Chief Minister had injured her leg while trying to get down from her chopper when it made an emergency landing because of bad weather at an airbase of the Defence forces at Salugara in North Bengal.