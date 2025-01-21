Mamata Slams RG Kar Verdict, Wants Aparajita Bill To Be Model For Country

Malda: A day after a Seadah court awarded jail till death to RG Kar Rape-Murder covict Sanjay Roy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her dismay over the judgement and strongly criticised it from the podium of a government event in Malda on Tuesday. Reminding her background as a lawyer, she said she is also acquainted with the law and demanded the Aparajita Bill, aimed at meting out capital punishment and the harshest penalties for rape and sexual harassment, to be a role model for the nation.

"We wanted the noose for the convict. How can society show humanity to such devils who engage in such diabolical acts? Society needs to be made humane and we have passed the Aparajita Bill in the assembly for the protection of mothers and sisters. It has provisions for the death penalty and other harshest punishments for acid attackers. But the Centre has kept the bill on hold and we demand it becomes a model to be followed across the nation," Banerjee said.

"What does a life sentence mean? We have seen many cases pending for two-three years and the accused is out on parole. Why should the perpetrators be pardoned? I am shocked by this case (RG Kar). I was also a lawyer and have studied law. When shots were fired at Parha Singha Burman of Balughat, I stood for the students in the court and secured their release. I know bits and parts of the law and have fought several cases, not for pecuniary gains but for humanity. How can the judge say it was not the rarest of the rare cases? I think it is a rare, sensitive and very very heinous crime," she said.

"If someone comes out scot-free despite committing a crime, he will again indulge in the same act. We are not supposed to protect that. We are giving the responsibility to the brothers of protecting the honours of the mother and sisters and requesting sisters to immediately report any crime. ASHA and ICDS workers should work door-to-door in their locality and we will clear tenders for giving them mobile phones soon. Through this they can report any crime against women to the administration," she added.

A portrait of the slain Trinamool leader, Babla Sarkar, was kept on the podium and referring to that Banerjee said, "I have given the responsibility of fulfilling the work left by Babla to Chaitali (his wife)."