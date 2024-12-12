Mamata Opposes 'One Nation, One Polls,' Calls It Attack On Democracy

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Union government over its decision to push for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, terming the move "unconstitutional and anti-federal."

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the proposed legislation - One Nation, One Election - was an attempt to centralise power and undermine India's democracy.

"The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. This is not a carefully-considered reform; it's an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure," she wrote.

"Our MPs will oppose this draconian legislation tooth and nail in Parliament. Bengal will NEVER bow to Delhi's dictatorial whims. This fight is about saving India's democracy from the clutches of autocracy!" she added.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved two Bills, including one to amend the Constitution to enable simultaneous elections, sources said. The draft legislations are expected to be introduced in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, they added.

According to sources, the Cabinet's approval is limited to holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies, while elections for municipalities and panchayats have been excluded "for now," despite recommendations from a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to include them in a phased manner.

Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, have repeatedly expressed concerns about the proposed reform, arguing that it could disrupt the federal structure of the country, undermine regional parties, and concentrate power at the Centre.

While the BJP has defended the idea as a measure to streamline governance and reduce election-related expenses, critics have questioned the feasibility and implications of holding simultaneous polls across a diverse and vast nation like India.