Mamata Writes To PM Modi For Stricter Anti-Rape Laws Amid Rising Crime And Nationwide Protests

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for the implementation of more stringent laws to tackle the increasing incidence of rape and murder across the country. The Chief Minister's letter emphasises her deep concern over the growing frequency of these heinous crimes, noting that approximately 90 rape cases are reported daily throughout the country

Alapan Bandopadhyay, Chief Advisor to Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee, held a press conference on the issue on Thursday stating that Mamata Banerjee is seeking a central law that can sentence convicts in 15 days.

In the letter, the Chief Minister stated that the incidents of rape and murder are increasing gradually in the country. Every day 90 cases of rape are happening across the country. In this scenario, strict laws are needed against this heinous crime. She also stated that all the cases should be tried within 15 days and the sentence should be confirmed through the fast-track court.

Right now, protests are taking place on the streets over the RG Kar issue. Strikes and protests are going on in hospitals. Although the Supreme Court requested the junior doctors on Thursday to withdraw the strike. Amid this, she wrote to the Prime Minister demanding strict laws regarding the rape and murder.

Incidentally, this is not the first time, Mamata Banerjee has spoken about rape and the need for stricter laws. She requested the Prime Minister to be active in this regard because she thinks that strict laws are needed to prevent such incidents. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had marched from Maulali to Dorina crossing on Monday. After the procession, she demanded the hanging of the convicts. Now she wrote a letter to the Prime Minister asking for a law to prevent such incidents.

It may be noted that the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, also spoke about the increasing incidents of rape and murder this morning.

He wrote on social media, "Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME. Sadly, a lasting solution remains largely undiscussed. With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective. WAKE UP INDIA!."

Read more: Supreme Court Poses Tough Questions To West Bengal In Rape And Murder Of Jr Doctor In Kolkata