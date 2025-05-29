"First 'Chaiwala', Then 'Paharadar' And Now.....": Mamata Accuses Modi Of Politicising 'Operation Sindoor'

Kolkata: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising 'Operation Sindoor', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the name was chosen to gain political mileage ahead of elections and took a dig at him asking as to why he was not applying vermillion on his wife's forehead.

"First he was a chaiwala (tea sellar), then told he was paharadar (security guard) and now he has come to sell 'sindoor'. A woman's self esteem is associated with 'sindoor'. One can't sell sindoor. Why is Modi not applying sindoor on his wife's forehead?", the CM said at a press conference in Nabanna state secretariat.

She said that the name of the operation has been selected for political gains.

Earlier at a rally in Alipurduar, PM Modi had said, "I declare on behalf of 140 crore Indians that Operation Sindoor is not yet over." He had slammed the West Bengal government over alleged lawlessness, rising incidents of crimes and corruption.

Reacting to the remarks made by PM Modi, Banerjee said she is not only shocked but sad to hear whatever the prime minister has said. "It is unfortunate that PM Modi is criticising Bengal when all-party delegations are visiting different countries. His minister has said they will do an 'Operation BJP' in Bengal like 'Operation Sindoor'.

Throwing an open challenge to the PM, Banerjee asked BJP to declare Assembly elections immediately if the party has guts. "Bengal is ready to accept the challenge. Time is a factor, remember that," she said.

She also accused Modi of not acting as the country's PM but as BJP president. "You are criticising a government that is giving full support and defending the country"

The CM claimed PM Modi is blaming the Opposition like the leader of BJP Jumla party. "You are a garbage of lies. You loot and scoot," she added.