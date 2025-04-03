ETV Bharat / bharat

Can't Accept Verdict, But Will Abide By It: Mamata On SC Invalidating School Jobs

The top court upheld the Calcutta HC order, cancelling the appointment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff under West Bengal School Service Commission.

The top court upheld the Calcutta HC order, cancelling the appointment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff under West Bengal School Service Commission.
File Photo: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she has the highest regard for the judiciary but could not accept the Supreme Court's verdict invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run schools.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee, however, emphasised that her government would abide by the SC's decision while exploring all legal options.

"While I have the highest respect for the judiciary and judges, I cannot accept the judgement from a humanitarian point of view," she said.

"As a citizen of this country, I have every right to an opinion. I respect the judge and the judiciary, but I can't agree with the judgment," she added.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordering the Trinamool Congress government in the state to initiate a fresh selection process, which has to be concluded within three months.

Banerjee said, "We have to accept the judgment and do whatever is legally possible."

"The SSC (School Service Commission) is an autonomous body. We, as the state government, will not interfere in their work. If the court has set a deadline of three months for a fresh selection process, we will abide by the court's verdict," she said.

Referring to senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's arrest in the school jobs scam, she asked, "Our former education minister is in jail, but how many BJP leaders were arrested in the Vyapam case?" The CM alleged that the BJP was deliberately targeting the state's education system.

"Does the BJP want to ensure the collapse of West Bengal's education system," she questioned. Banerjee said she would stand with those who lost their jobs.

"I know candidates are depressed, and I will meet them. I am with them on humanitarian grounds. I will tell them not to lose hope," she said. "Our lawyers will review this matter. If the BJP wants to send me to jail for supporting them, they can. Catch me if you can," she said. (With PTI Inputs)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she has the highest regard for the judiciary but could not accept the Supreme Court's verdict invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run schools.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee, however, emphasised that her government would abide by the SC's decision while exploring all legal options.

"While I have the highest respect for the judiciary and judges, I cannot accept the judgement from a humanitarian point of view," she said.

"As a citizen of this country, I have every right to an opinion. I respect the judge and the judiciary, but I can't agree with the judgment," she added.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordering the Trinamool Congress government in the state to initiate a fresh selection process, which has to be concluded within three months.

Banerjee said, "We have to accept the judgment and do whatever is legally possible."

"The SSC (School Service Commission) is an autonomous body. We, as the state government, will not interfere in their work. If the court has set a deadline of three months for a fresh selection process, we will abide by the court's verdict," she said.

Referring to senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's arrest in the school jobs scam, she asked, "Our former education minister is in jail, but how many BJP leaders were arrested in the Vyapam case?" The CM alleged that the BJP was deliberately targeting the state's education system.

"Does the BJP want to ensure the collapse of West Bengal's education system," she questioned. Banerjee said she would stand with those who lost their jobs.

"I know candidates are depressed, and I will meet them. I am with them on humanitarian grounds. I will tell them not to lose hope," she said. "Our lawyers will review this matter. If the BJP wants to send me to jail for supporting them, they can. Catch me if you can," she said. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SC INVALIDATING SCHOOL JOBSMAMATA BANERJEEWB SCHOOL SERVICE COMMISSIONMAMATA ON SC INVALID SCHOOL JOBS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.