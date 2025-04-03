ETV Bharat / bharat

Can't Accept Verdict, But Will Abide By It: Mamata On SC Invalidating School Jobs

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she has the highest regard for the judiciary but could not accept the Supreme Court's verdict invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run schools.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee, however, emphasised that her government would abide by the SC's decision while exploring all legal options.

"While I have the highest respect for the judiciary and judges, I cannot accept the judgement from a humanitarian point of view," she said.

"As a citizen of this country, I have every right to an opinion. I respect the judge and the judiciary, but I can't agree with the judgment," she added.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordering the Trinamool Congress government in the state to initiate a fresh selection process, which has to be concluded within three months.