'Khela Has Begun'; Says Bengal CM Mamata in Mumbai; Meets With Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai(Maharashtra): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday met with Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Banerjee had arrived in the city to attend the wedding of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. After meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, the West Bengal chief minister said, "I will definitely come to Maharashtra to campaign for Uddhav Ji during assembly elections."

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, however, said the discussion was about family and friends.

"The discussion was totally about family and friends, nothing else. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has known Sharad Pawar for a long time. They have very good family relations. This was more of a family visit," Rohit Pawar said. Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Among other politicians who attended the wedding included former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav. Yadav accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav and family, had departed from Patna airport earlier today for Mumbai. The wedding held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai attracted an array of high-profile guests.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. On July 3, Ambanis organised a grand Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony. Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.