"Mamata Banerjee is fighting like tigress": Aaditya Thackeray after Bengal CM announces solo contest

Mumbai (Maharashtra):After Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's announcement that her party would fight alone in Bengal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was "fighting like a tigress", and her fight was important for her state. "I have come to know from the media, but let me see what Mamata ji has said, Mamata ji is fighting like a tigress in Bengal, her fight in West Bengal is extremely important," Thackeray said.

The INDIA bloc suffered a huge setback on Wednesday as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that her party declared that the Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal."I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP." the TMC supremo said. "I gave many proposals but they rejected them from the beginning.

From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone," she added. The Bengal Chief Minister also claimed she had not been informed of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra passing through Bengal, contrary to claims by the Congress that they had invited INDIA bloc parties to join the Yatra. "They did not even bother to inform me that they would be coming to West Bengal as a matter of courtesy even though I am a part of the INDIA bloc. So there is no relation with me as far as Bengal is concerned" Mamata Banerjee said. The breakdown in Trinamool and the Congress came after state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continued his attack on the Bengal Chief Minister.