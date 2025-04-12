ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Banerjee Inciting Anti-Hindu Violence In Name Of Waqf Protests, Alleges BJP

Pradeep Bhandari said that anti-Hindu violence is being incited by Mamata Banerjee in the name of protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
File Photo: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is inciting anti-Hindu violence in the name of protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the state.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told reporters that the Act has been generally welcomed across the country and has drawn peaceful protests in some places, but there is unchecked violence during the stir in West Bengal.

"This targeted anti-Hindu violence is being incited by Mamata Banerjee. Police have become a mute spectator," he said, showing some pictures of violence.

Bhandari claimed that Banerjee has lost popular support and is encouraging violent protests against the amended Waqf law to divert attention from protests by teaching and non-teaching staff who lost jobs due to the scandal in the SSC recruitment exam.

While cops have resorted to using force to curb SSC protestors, they have been a mute spectator to violence by Waqf protestors, he alleged. Banerjee must take action against radical mobs to fulfil her constitutional responsibility, he said.

