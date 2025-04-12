ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Banerjee Inciting Anti-Hindu Violence In Name Of Waqf Protests, Alleges BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is inciting anti-Hindu violence in the name of protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the state.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told reporters that the Act has been generally welcomed across the country and has drawn peaceful protests in some places, but there is unchecked violence during the stir in West Bengal.

"This targeted anti-Hindu violence is being incited by Mamata Banerjee. Police have become a mute spectator," he said, showing some pictures of violence.