"Mamata Banerjee close to me...": Rahul Gandhi on Adhir Ranjan's jab

Kamrup (Assam): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "very close" to him adding that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sharp remarks against the Trinamool Congress chief on seat-sharing talks "won't matter." Addressing the media on the sidelines of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress leader said talks with Trinamool Congress (TMC) on seat-sharing in Bengal for the Lok Sabha polls are underway.

"The negotiations on seat-sharing is underway, I don't want to comment here. But Mamata Banerjee is very close to me and our party. Sometimes our leaders say something, their leaders say something, and it goes on. It's a natural thing. Such comments won't matter and these are not things that are going to disrupt things," Gandhi said when asked about Chowdhury's recent remarks that Congress would contest the Lok Sabha elections without her assistance.

He further said that the party have invited INDIA parties to join yatra, and our party will feel good if our partners join us. Earlier on January 20, West Bengal Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday making an aggressive statement, saying that he doesn't care about anyone, who so ever is contesting the Lok Sabha Election in West Bengal as he very well knows how to fight and win. "I don't care about anyone. Our leaders have already spoken.

"I have reached here only by contesting and winning. We know how to contest and win", said, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Chowdhury reacted to the statement made by TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on seat sharing with Congress in West Bengal during which he said that TMC will be fighting on all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Congress is keen that the seat-sharing pact is sealed before Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra comes to Uttar Pradesh.