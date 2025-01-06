'Centre Supports Kumbh Mela But Does Not Even Look At Gangasagar': CM Mamata

South 24 Parganas: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reviewed preparations for Gangasagar Mela and alleged that the central government supports Kumbh Mela by giving crores of rupees but they do not even look at Gangasagar.

"The central government supports Kumbh Mela by giving crores of rupees but they do not even look at Gangasagar. On one side of Gangasagar is Sundarban, on one side is forest, on one side is sea, temples and devotees, it is very amazing," Mamata Banerjee said in Gangasagar.

She further said that the state government has held coordination meetings so that the devotees do not face any problems during the Gangasagar Mela.

"People have to come to Gangasagar by water. For this, the central government had to build a bridge but they could not do so. Now the state government has invited tenders for building the bridge. After this, there will be a lot of convenience... We hope that all the devotees coming to Gangasagar have a pleasant journey. We have held meetings with all departments including police, PWD, PHE... We have also held coordination meetings so that the devotees do not face any problems," she said.

The second-largest fair after Kumbh Mela, the Gangasagar Mela starts on the pious day of Makar Sankranti, which generally falls between January 14 and 15 every year.

The annual fair at one of the oldest and leading pilgrimage sites in the country draws devotees every year, who also take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga at Sagardweep, from where the river merges with the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister while addressing at the Gangasagar said, “If a tiger crosses the border and enters West Bengal, the forest officials of that state will have to come to its rescue.”

Recently, a Royal Bengal tiger named Zeenat crossed the border from the Simlipal forest in Odisha and entered Bengal. Zeenat was rescued by the state's forest department and brought to the Alipore Zoo hospital.

The Chief Minister said, "The tiger that has crossed the border and entered Bengal. She urged the Odisha government to send a team of the forest department and rescue the tiger which has entered Bengal.

Banerjee came to Sagardweep on Monday to inspect the preparations for the Gangasagar Mela. While speaking at a function there, she raised her voice against Odisha over the tiger issue.

The Chief Minister said, "A tiger from a neighbouring state entered Bengal and our forest department rescued the tiger. People were terrified and schools were closed down. People of five districts of Bengal suffered for five days.”

Mamata said, "We will bear the terror of the tiger. When we catch that tiger, another one comes. What is this again? If you send a tiger, send it forever. We are keeping it. If you don't have space, we have a tiger rescue centre. We have deep forests. We will nurture them there."

He added, "I am telling the Odisha government, please send your forest officials and rescue your tigers. Don't blame us all the time. Our five districts have endured a lot. I will only say that our people should not have to endure these troubles anymore."

At the event, a top forest official of the state said, "A tiger is roaming in the Dalmar forest near the Purulia border. We have already taken all precautionary measures from the forest department. Security has been increased on the forest boundary. The common people are also being warned." (With Agency Inputs)