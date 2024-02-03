Loading...

Mamata Announces Transfer of Funds to Bank Accounts of 21 Lakh Unpaid MGNREGA Workers in Bengal

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that her government would transfer funds to the bank accounts of 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGA workers in the state by February 21.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, declared on Saturday that her administration would deposit money by February 21 into the bank accounts of the state's 21 lakh underpaid MGNREGA employees.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that her government would transfer funds to the bank accounts of 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGA workers in the state by February 21. Banerjee, who started a 48-hour-dharna in front of BR Ambedkar statue in the city on Friday demanding the Centre to release "unpaid dues" from the Centre for various social welfare schemes.

"We do not want to beg to BJP nor do we want BJP's alms. By February 21, we will transfer money to the bank accounts of 21 lakh workers who did not get the money even working for three years for the 100 days work scheme for the last 3 years," Banerjee announced from the dharna site. The TMC supremo also said that her party will go all out against the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

TAGGED:

Mamatafunds to Unpaid MGNREGA WorkersMGNREGA Workers in BengalMamata Banerjee

