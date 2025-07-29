ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Alleges Torture of Bengal Migrants; Delhi Police Calls Charges Baseless, FIR Threat Looms

Ilambazar/Birbhum/New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that Bengali migrant workers are being tortured in BJP-ruled states, acting on the instructions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). She made the allegations while addressing a public meeting in Ilambazar, Birbhum, on Tuesday.

“Torture is being carried out on orders of the Home Minister. In Assam, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana — wherever there’s a BJP government — Bengali migrant workers are being harassed, detained, and moved from one police station to another,” Mamata claimed.

She further alleged that a conspiracy is underway to carry out the NRC (National Register of Citizens) in the guise of voter list revision, and warned that the people of Bengal would not tolerate such actions.

Sharp Attack on Centre and Election Commission

Accusing the BJP-led Central government of depriving Bengal, she said, “There is a plot to implement NRC by excluding names from the revised voter list. If anyone is left out, people will protest. Bengal will not tolerate this.”

She also vowed not to tolerate any attack on the Bengali language or icons such as Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Matangini Hazra.

Project Inaugurations and Cabinet Presence

Mamata Banerjee inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects, including a Rs 1,142 crore project, the 'Joydev' Bridge over the Ajay River (Rs 138 crore), and a 10,000 MW solar power project at the Bakreshwar Thermal Power Plant.

She also inaugurated a bridge on Diamond Harbour Road in South 24 Parganas and a 10-bed dialysis unit in Basirhat, North 24 Parganas.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, DIG Shyam Singh, Birbhum DM Bidhan Roy, and SP Amandeep Singh, along with TMC leaders and MPs, were present.

The Chief Minister also announced that MLAs will contribute Rs 10 lakh, MPs Rs 1 crore, and Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis five per cent of their funds towards state development.