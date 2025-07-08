Mamata Accuses BJP Of Planned Assault On Democracy After Cooch Behar Farmer Gets Assam FT's Notice

Cooch Behar: Alleging that it was a planned assault on democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP after a Foreigners' Tribunal (FT) in Assam served a notice to a farmer from Coochbehar, declaring him an illegal migrant.

Urging the opposition to unite against what she termed the BJP's "divisive and oppressive machinery", Banerjee alleged that it was proof that the ruling dispensation in Assam was attempting to implement NRC in Bengal, where it holds neither power nor jurisdiction.

"I am shocked and deeply disturbed to learn that the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam has issued an NRC notice to Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, a Rajbanshi, resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar for over 50 years. Despite furnishing valid identity documents, he is being harassed on suspicion of being a 'foreigner/illegal migrant'," she said in a post on X.

"This is nothing short of a systematic assault on democracy. It is proof that the ruling BJP dispensation in Assam is attempting to implement NRC in Bengal, where it holds no power or jurisdiction," she added.

She claimed that a premeditated attempt was being made to intimidate, disenfranchise, and target marginalised communities. "This unconstitutional overreach is anti-people, and exposes the BJP's dangerous agenda of bulldozing democratic safeguards and erasing the identity of Bengal's people," she alleged.

"This alarming situation calls for urgent unity among all Opposition parties to stand up against the BJP's divisive and oppressive machinery. Bengal will not stand by as the constitutional fabric of India is torn apart," she said.

Her statement came a day after Uttam Kumar Brajabasi told reporters that he had never stepped out of Cooch Behar and was stunned to receive the notice labelling him an illegal immigrant. "I was born in Dinhata. I am 50 years old. My father was born in Dinhata. I have never been to Assam. I am terrified by the way the notice has been sent," he said.

North Bengal Development Minister and Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha has accused the BJP of causing such incidents due to its anti-Bengali stance. "BJP is anti-Bengali. That is why it is causing such incidents. Brajbasi are residents of Dinhata. Even then, I don't know why such notices are coming," he said.

The saffron camp has launched a counterattack. "This is a Trinamool propaganda. This is happening because of the state government," BJP MLA Sushil Barman said. The state BJP had earlier blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led government for irregularities in documentation for the incident. It had claimed that many illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have obtained forged Indian documents and are now being passed off as legitimate citizens.

A section of the political community says the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar may be adopted in West Bengal in the future as part of its implementation. Many are indirectly seeing this as a form of NRC.

Earlier, Banerjee was also vocal about the 'pushback' of Bengali-speaking migrant workers by labelling them as Bangladeshis. Experts believe that her message on the Dinhata incident is very significant from a political point of view, as the NRC issue is set to heat up state politics ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.