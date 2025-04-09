'Democracy Being Finished In Country,' Kharge Slams Centre At AICC Session

Ahmedabad: Coming down heavily on the Centre, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that democracy is being finished in the country. He was speaking at the AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Referring to the allegations of manipulations in the EVMs in the recently held Maharashtra Assembly Elections, he said," Fraud was committed in Maharashtra polls to defeat the opposition. The Entire world is moving from EVMs to ballot paper, but we are using EVMs".

Kharge added that monopolies are being created in the country, and the wealth of common people is being transferred to rich friends of this govt.

According to party sources, the Ahmedabad Session, themed "Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh," is attended by more than 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday that the first line in the Constitution's Preamble talks about social, political and economic justice and the resolutions will reflect the Congress agenda related to them.

Ramesh said one resolution on Gujarat and another on national issues was discussed at the CWC meeting, and they will be taken up for passage at the AICC session on Wednesday. Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will also address the gathering. There will be a concluding ceremony at around 5.30 pm. This comes a day after an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) met here to finalise the session's agenda and discuss the resolutions to be passed at length.

Countering the BJP's high-pitched campaign of invoking nationalist figures to rally support, the Congress on Tuesday asserted its claim on the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first deputy prime minister, whose path it pledged to follow in the "ideological war" with the BJP-RSS.

In a resolution, "Flag-bearer of freedom movement - Our 'Sardar' Vallabhbhai Patel," passed by the extended CWC, the Congress said its top leadership had gathered in Ahmedabad, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Patel, to give India a new direction. Highlighting Patel's contribution to the freedom struggle, the Congress accused the BJP of trying to usurp his legacy under a "well-planned conspiracy".