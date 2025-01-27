Mallikarjun Kharge On Maha Kumbh: Will Ganga Dip Give Jobs To Youths Or Eliminate Poverty?; BJP Hits Back

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mocking Home Minister Amit Shah's holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday raised questions over the socio-economic benefits of such religious practices.

Addressing the 'Jai Bhim, Jai Bapu, Jai Samvidhaan' rally of Congress in Mhow, Kharge asked, “Will taking a dip in the Ganga provide jobs for the youth? Will a dip in Ganga eradicate poverty or ensure food for the hungry?"

"I don't want to hurt anyone's faith. I respect all faith. But we will not tolerate exploitation of the poor in the name of religion," Kharge commented.

The Congress National President asserted that it is important to save the Constitution and democracy. "Dr. BR Ambedkar, who formulated the Constitution, was born in Mhow. He fought for the rights of the untouchables, Dalits and the poor. If one person could do so much work, then imagine if all of us become Ambedkars, Nehrus and Gandhis, it will shake the BJP government," he stated.

Praising Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge highlighted that the former is fighting for everyone's rights. "Rahul Gandhi took out a padyatra for all of you, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, to protect the Constitution and ensure equality," said Kharge.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the RSS, the Congress national president said, “They abuse Nehru and Congress but have zero contributions in India's fight for independence. Their actions will only divide the nation,” Kharge alleged.

He further stated, "Modi and Amit Shah have committed so many sins that forget about seven births, they cannot go to heaven even in 100 births."

Responding to Kharge's comments, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi and Congress should explain as to why they have such an 'anti-Sanatan' ideology. This isn't the first time that Mallikarjun Kharge said something againt Sanatan. Earlier, he had said that he would end 'Sanatan' if they come to power. Rahul Gandhi can go and take a dip in Italy, we have no objections. But using such words against Maa Ganga is not right."