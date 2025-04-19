ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Win Battle On Waqf Issue, ED Action Will Not Frighten Us: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the party will not be daunted by the Enforcement Directorate's action against its leaders and also asserted that it will win the battle against the BJP-led central government on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a meeting of party general secretaries and in-charges here, Kharge said the Supreme Court has given importance to the points raised by the Congress and other opposition parties on the Act and alleged that the government had raked the ‘Waqf by user’ issue deliberately to create a dispute over such properties.

He said the Congress party brought together the entire opposition against the government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

“The Supreme Court is hearing this case right now, we are confident that we will win this battle too," he said, adding, "I am happy that the Supreme Court has given importance to the points raised by the Congress and other opposition parties." He accused the BJP and the central government of misleading people on the issue of Waqf.

"Especially the issue of 'Waqf by user' has been deliberately brought up by the government to put Waqf properties into dispute," he alleged. He said former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were named in the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet and National Herald properties in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai were attached with a "spirit of vendetta".

“You must have noticed how, as part of a big conspiracy, the names of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have been put in the charge sheet in the National Herald case. But no matter whose name they put, we are not going to be afraid,” Kharge said.

“Just two or three days before that, the properties of National Herald in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai were attached. There is no doubt that all this is being done out of a spirit of vendetta,” he said.

Asserting that 'Young Indian' is a 'not for profit' company, Kharge said this means that no one can take or transfer the shares, properties or profit of AJL. “The BJP people are misleading people by lying. We have to tell the truth to the public,” he said.

The Enforcement Directorate filed the chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court here in the National Herald case, accusing them of laundering Rs 988 crore.