Congress's Black Paper Against BJP Government Tears into PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the ruling NDA over allocation of funds and unemployment while presenting the Black paper on the Union Government.

"Why is the BJP always targeting Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress over unemployment and inflation? They should address these issues first," he said.

And he elaborated that the BJP is not concerned about farmers. "Farmers are being fooled. Why do they not talk about unemployment, farmers and other core issues," he asked adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee is skewed.

Continuing with his diatribe he said, "We have given important posts to people from SCs and STs. There is no point going gaga over making Droupadi Murmu President."

He also spoke about the importance of public sectors that would ensure more jobs.

Just mere lectures won't do, he added stating that one has to lay emphasis on implementation adding that using probe agencies to the hilt to murder. democracy is unfair.

Talking on destabilising state governments, he said democracy is being made a mockery of. "But threats will never defeat our purpose and that of the Congress," Kharge said.

"I have been involved in politics for the last 53 years and have seen a lot of struggle. It is unfair that a person of my stature is being denigrated. I don't need sympathies," he said.

Kharge said that BJP doesn't have public support or else they would have ruled all the states in the country.