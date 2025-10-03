ETV Bharat / bharat

Mallikarjun Kharge Discharged From Bengaluru Hospital After Pacemaker Implantation

Bengaluru: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who underwent a successful pacemaker surgery, has been discharged from the hospital in Bengaluru, the Indian National Congress stated on the social media platform Facebook. The statement released on Thursday stated, "Honourable Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji has been discharged from the hospital this evening.

He is doing well and would like to thank each of you for your good wishes. "He looks forward to resuming his activities shortly as advised. We thank everyone for their good wishes and support," the Indian National Congress stated.

Kharge was admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru following a complaint of fatigue and breathing issues after participating in a hectic campaign in Bihar. Kharge is actively taking part in the Bihar election campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Kharge, who underwent successful pacemaker implantation surgery in Bengaluru, and wished him a speedy recovery.