Created Atmosphere Against Govt, But Public Didn't Give Us Mandate: Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge said Congress succeeded in creating an atmosphere against the AAP government in Delhi.

File photo of Mallikarjun Kharge (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 8:02 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the party succeeded in creating an atmosphere against the AAP government in Delhi but the public did not give it the mandate to rule the city. Accepting the public opinion, Kharge said the Congress will continue to raise the issues of pollution, Yamuna cleaning, electricity, roads, water and development in Delhi, and remain connected with the public.

"In the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress created an atmosphere against the government in the public interest, but the public did not give us the mandate as we had expected. We accept the public opinion," he said in a post in Hindi on X. "Every Congress leader and worker worked unitedly under adverse circumstances, but more hard work and struggle is still required," he added.

The Congress on Saturday faced a third consecutive season of electoral droughts in Delhi, failing to open its account in the 70-member Assembly and suffering crushing defeats in key constituencies. The grand old party failed to win a seat and scored zero for the third time in a row. It had failed to win a single seat in the 2020 and 2015 Delhi Assembly polls as well.

MALLIKARJUN KHARGE CONGRESS AAP BJP DELHI ELECTIONS 2025

