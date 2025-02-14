Congress Chief Kharge Begins To Roll Out Changes In Grand Old Party

New Delhi: All eyes in the Congress were on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of organisation KC Venugopal as party chief Mallikarjun Kharge started rolling out the process of much-awaited change in the central and state leadership.

According to party insiders, Priyanka, who did not contest the 2024 national elections but later became a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala in a by-poll, has been an AICC general secretary without any charge for some time. As she is a good communicator Priyanka is likely to remain a star campaigner for the party but may be given an additional charge of overseeing management of future elections.

"Priyanka Gandhi has a lot of potential. She has experience in both the organisation and elections. As of now, she is an AICC general secretary but does not have a portfolio. I would certainly like to see her playing a bigger role in the party," AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and Assam Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.

"Any change in the party is always welcome. Induction of experienced and new faces would certainly boost the Congress organisation and prepare it for future challenges," he said.

Venugopal, who has been in charge of the organisation for a decade, had been a member of the Rajya Sabha but got elected as Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha last year and was later named chairman of the Parliament’s Public Account Committee which reviews key government schemes. Party insiders said Venugopal may be retained till assembly elections in his home state Kerala are over in 2026.

The change started recently with the naming of Bhakta Charan Das as Odisha unit chief and Harshwardhan Sapkal as Maharashtra unit chief. "It was due after state elections," AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

Party insiders said state unit heads in Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam are likely to be replaced over the next few days.

Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, may be named as Assam unit chief keeping in mind the assembly elections in the north-eastern state in 2026. The Assam elections are crucial as the Congress is keen to stop the ruling BJP which is looking for a third term next year and it may be a good strategy to project Gaurav Gogoi against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Besides the state unit chiefs, AICC in charge of Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and Rajasthan are also likely to be replaced, said Congress insiders adding that Kharge may give key AICC roles to two former chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Singh Channi of Punjab.

Baghel may be given the charge of Bihar where assembly elections are due later this year as Rahul Gandhi is keen to revamp the entire state unit before that. “The Congress is going to the state elections with full force and we will strengthen the organisation soon,” senior Bihar leader Kaukab Qadri told ETV Bharat.

Jharkhand in charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir recently won the state for the JMM-Congress alliance and may be given some other prominent role. Rajasthan in charge SS Randhawa who was elected to the Lok Sabha last year may also be redeployed, said the party insiders.

The organisational changes would also involve leaders like Rajasthan leader Harish Chaudhary, Gujarat leader Jignesh Mewani, Madhya Pradesh leader Meenakshi Natarajan, Karnataka leader BK Hari Prasad, the insiders said.