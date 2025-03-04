Malkangiri's Badayatra, Where Devotees From Odisha, Andhra And Chhattisgarh Converge To Celebrate Centuries-Old Legends

Malkangiri: It is that time of the year when lakhs of devotees from Odisha and its bordering states Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh congregate in Malkangiri, the southern-most district of Odisha, to witness the grand celebrations of biennial Badayatra.

The four-day festival kicked off in Malkangiri on Tuesday as deities reached the town after a 100-KM procession from Andhra Pradesh's Polleru.

As per the traditions, deities Kanamraju, Balaraju, Poturaju and Maa Mutyaluma embark on a sacred pilgrimage from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha's Malkangiri once every two years. The journey starts from Polleru where the presiding deities of tribals are consecrated with the help of soft bamboo and peacock's tail. The deities are then placed on a specially-designed boat and taken to Tadka Kunda for customary bathing rituals. It is believed that once the deities bath in this tank, it bestows the blessings of hundred births. After the bath, the deities are taken in the boat to Manyamkonda. A day later, the deities are escorted in a grand procession to Malkangiri, where devotees throng in large numbers to have darshan.

The deities, carried in a decorated chariot, are worshipped by devotees all along the route from Polleru to Malkangiri.

For the people of Malkangiri and surrounding districts, Badayatra is more than just a religious festival, as people from all walks of life from the three adjoining states join the celebrations, making it an epic event. Badayatra festivities started almost a month ago on Magha Purnima and will culminate on Dola Purnima.

Bathing Rituals At Tadka Kunda

Enroute to Malkangiri, the deities stop for ceremonial bath at the Tadka Kunda (tank), a place believed to purify all sins. Legend has it that Lord Ramachandra took a dip in this tank after killing demon Tadkasur. The tank Tadka Kunda derives its name from there. Similarly, in the Dwapar Yuga, Krishna, Bhima and Arjuna, after killing the demon Jarasandha, took a dip in this tank and were freed from all sins. It is believed that Shri Krishna, i.e. Kanamraju, Bhima (Balaraju), Arjuna (Poturaju) and Maa Mutyaluma killed Jarasandha at Polleru, which makes it a place with deep cultural and religious significance.

The final event of the journey witnesses the deities and their devotees crossing the river by boat before returning to Polleru, where the rituals conclude.