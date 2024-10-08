Maliwal Slams AAP For Betraying INDIA Bloc, Splitting Cong Votes In Haryana

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly betraying the INDIA Bloc and undermining the Congress in Haryana. Maliwal accused the AAP of entering the Haryana elections with the sole purpose of damaging the Congress Party’s prospects, claiming that this move betrayed the Opposition coalition’s unity. In a post in Hindi on X on Tuesday, Maliwal said, “The party entered Haryana only to weaken the Congress.

It falsely accused me of being a BJP agent, and today it is betraying the India Bloc and splitting votes of the INC!”She further expressed her dismay that AAP had fielded candidates in constituencies, such as Vinesh Phogat's, only to harm the Congress rather than focus on defeating the BJP. She added, “Leave aside everything, a candidate was fielded to defeat even Vinesh Phogat.

Why has the situation reached such a pass that you are not able to save your deposits in your home state? There is still time, give up your ego, remove the veil from your blurry eyes, and work for the people.”Maliwal's post comes amid early election trends that show the BJP leading with 39.24 per cent of the vote share in Haryana, compared to the Congress’ 40.25 per cent, while the AAP has managed only 1.54 per cent vote share.

The early trends of the Haryana Assembly elections have turned out to be a thriller, with the BJP heading for a majority. So far, the BJP seems to be leading in 48 seats compared to the Congress’ 35 in the 90-member Assembly, as per the Election Commission of India. Regional parties, including the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), were not seen making a mark and were leading only on one seat each.