Malegaon Blast Case: Victims' Families Decry Acquittal, Vow To Seek Justice In Higher Courts

The Special NIA Court, housed within the City Civil and Sessions Court Complex in Mumbai, delivered the verdict in the 2006 Malegaon bomb blast case. ( Etv Bharat )

Malegaon: The family members of the victims of the Malegaon bomb blast case, who have been awaiting justice for the past 17 years, have expressed their displeasure over the Special NIA Court’s decision to acquit all the accused. “We want justice, and for this, we have decided to approach the High Court or the Supreme Court,” they said.

It may be recalled that the bomb blast took place 17 years ago at Bada Kabrastan in Malegaon. Following the incident, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Colonel Prasad Purohit, and seven others were arrested as the main accused. The case dragged on for 17 years. Today, the Special NIA Court acquitted all of them, citing a lack of evidence.

As soon as the verdict was announced, Hindutva organisations in Malegaon celebrated, while the relatives of those killed and injured in the blast staged a protest.

“We demand justice. Although the court acquitted them due to a lack of evidence, we will appeal to the High Court or the Supreme Court if time permits. Aren’t the lives of the people of Malegaon worth anything?” a relative questioned.

The blast had occurred at Bada Kabrastan in Malegaon on a Friday, soon after prayers. Six people were killed, and several others were injured.