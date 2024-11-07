ETV Bharat / bharat

Male Cops Entering Women's Rooms 'Wrong': Priyanka Gandhi On Palakkad Hotel Raid

Wayanad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condemned a police search of female Congress leaders' hotel rooms in assembly bypoll-bound Palakkad, calling it "wrong." "It was wrong for male policemen to enter women's rooms in the middle of the night under the pretext of a hotel raid," Priyanka told the Asianet news channel.

As the UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Priyanka was responding to a query regarding the police raid on the hotel, which followed suspicions of black money being brought there. Her statement comes amid a political storm in Kerala, where the ruling CPI(M) has called for an investigation after CCTV footage showed a Congress worker arriving at the hotel with a trolley bag.

The Congress-led UDF has accused the left party of releasing the footage to the media and has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that the CPI(M) misused the police machinery in a "pre-planned operation." Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the police helped Congress leaders move black money from the hotel.