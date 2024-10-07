President Murmu, PM Modi Welcome Maldives President Muizzu With Grand Ceremonial Honours At Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu received an official ceremonial welcome at Rashptrapati Bhavan on Monday from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks Muizzu's first five-day official visit to India since he assumed office. He was welcomed by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, along with a high-level delegation on his arrival in Delhi on Sunday.

After the ceremonial reception, Muizzu visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House later in the day.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism about the talks, stating he appreciates Muizzu's commitment to strengthening India-Maldives relations. Jaishankar conveyed this statement in a post on X, indicating that the discussions would provide new momentum to their friendly ties.

During his visit, President Muizzu will meet with several high-ranking Indian officials, including President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and his delegation, he is also set to visit Agra on Tuesday. His agenda includes travelling to Mumbai and Bengaluru for business engagements.

Muizzu's office released a statement reaffirming his dedication to enhancing bilateral ties with nations crucial to the Maldives' development. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation and further deepening the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

This visit underscores the importance India places on its relationship with the Maldives, It aims to bolster cooperation and improve people-to-people connections.

Earlier this year, President Muizzu attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony and met him at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

Despite some strains in relations last year, India has remained a key partner for the Maldives, providing development assistance that has positively impacted many lives on the islands. The visit is anticipated to foster further collaborations and robust toes between the two nations, highlighting the significance of the Maldives in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.