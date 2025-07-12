Malda Mango Orchards Are Being Cut Down Indiscriminately To Make Way For The Real Estate

Malda: West Bengal : Malda is known for Mangoes all over the world. Mango is the cash crop of the district and a tradition built over centuries. But thanks to the entry of land mafias, the district's prize possessions – the mango orchards are being cut down indiscriminately to make way for the real estate.

An entirely different economics and profit-loss calculations have come into play for mango orchard owners to cut down the mango trees. The business community around mango trade is expressing concern. The administration appears helpless.

There is a blame game too, with the Horticulture Department pointing fingers to the lack of surveillance of the Forest Department. The Forest officials say they are ever vigilant.

The forest department has been directly and indirectly blamed for the destruction of mango orchards in the district. When contacted, District Forest Officer Jiju Jacob refused to comment on the matter. He only said, “We are vigilant to protect the future of the mango orchards in the district.”

Barely two days ago mango bearing trees were cut down in Harishchandrapur sending ominous signals about the future of the economy around mango cultivation. The scope of mango cultivation is shrinking, say many associated with the mango cultivation.

But why are the orchard owners cutting down mango trees?

The land mafia is emerging as the main reason. It is observed that mango orchards along the state or national highways have been the main target of real estate agents. These are lands suitable to build modern housing complexes.

But Santosh Mandal, a mango orchard owner in Harishchandrapur shared another view. He said, “It is very risky to cultivate mangoes now. The cost of maintaining the orchard is not commensurate with the returns. Mangoes are no more fetching good profits.”

“There are some varieties which are exported but the majority of products are consumed domestically. Earlier, we used to send mangoes to other parts of India but now the demand is not there except for some pockets of Assam the North-East.”

He also said, “Currently, the cost of producing one kilo of mango is about Rs 20. This year, I sold mangoes from my orchard at Rs 8 per kilo. How many people will be able to cultivate mangoes year after year, accepting losses like this?”

On the contrary, the price of land along the national highway in our area is about Rs 1 crore per bigha. The price of land in areas where housing is being developed is also rising rapidly. That is why many are selling their orchards.”

Nakul Sarkar, a mango farmer and orchard owner from Old Malda shared the same view. “There is an acute shortage of laborers. Daily wage earners are migrating to other states where they get better salaries. It is becoming difficult to find workers in the months of February-March when care has to be taken of the trees.”

He further said, “The same crisis is there during plucking of mangoes. If not harvested at the right time mangoes start falling and there is huge wastage. This causes losses to farmers and garden owners like me. For these reasons, the next generations are not showing enthusiasm for mango cultivation.”

Sarkar said: “I have a son. He works in a government job in Jharkhand. He has said that he will not use mango gardens. So I have started selling the garden little by little. This time too, I have sold four bigha gardens."

History of Mango Cultivation in Malda

Mango is cultivated on about 32 thousand hectares of land in this district. The yield is not the same every year. On average 2.5 lakh quintals of mango are produced per season. That is an off year. The yield is about 4 lakh quintals or more in some years. Once, about 350 species of mango were produced in Malda. However, with time, many species have now become extinct. Five decades ago, 243 species of mango were registered in the district. However, now only a hundred species of mango are noticed. Now, most garden owners do not cultivate mangoes themselves. They lease their gardens to traders for one or a few years.

Another problem has surfaced with hormones being applied to trees in an arbitrary manner. But the health of the trees is deteriorating. Moreover, most of the mango orchards in the district are very old. The trees are old. Some trees have already crossed a hundred years of age. The production of these trees has decreased naturally.

Role of Administration and Business Community in Mango Cultivation

Ujjwal Saha, Secretary of the Malda Mango Merchants Association, said, “We are working with the government to increase the scope of mango cultivation in the district. But our efforts are being hampered by some land mafias. A section of forest department officials and workers have direct links with these mafias.”

He also said, “According to government rules, if a tree is cut down, five new trees have to be planted. It is not enough just to plant trees. The state Chief Minister is also worried about destruction of orchards and described mango as "the Lakshmi of Malda.”

“We respect her enthusiasm. But the land mafia is flourishing with the help of the forest department's unscrupulous staff,” Saha alleged.

“The trees are going to plywood factories and Land is being sold at a gold price,” he added. However, he said many educated youths are taking care of their ancestral gardens in a modern way. They have presented themselves as progressive mango farmers.”

“We have demanded that Malda be declared a mango hub by the central and state governments. The central government has already started considering our demand. If the promises are kept, the economy in this district will change radically."

Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the District Horticulture and Food Processing Department, said, “Now many farmers are removing old trees in their gardens and planting new seedlings. From this year, mangoes are being cultivated in the district using the bagging system. The demand for mangoes produced in this system has increased not only in the country but also abroad. For the last few years, we have been exporting mangoes from the district abroad.”

He also said, “The biggest thing is that new countries are being added to the export list every year. Already, three varieties of mangoes from the district have received the GI tag. Several more varieties of mangoes are in the list to get that tag. This is a positive sign.”