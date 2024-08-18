ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Act East Push: Malaysian PM To Visit New Delhi Today, Trade and Mobility Pact On Agenda

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim is scheduled to visit India from August 19-21, marking his first visit as Malaysia's Prime Minister. The visit aims to strengthen India's Act East policy, with both nations expected to finalise trade and mobility agreements. These agreements are designed to increase Malaysian investments in India and safeguard the rights of Indian professionals working in Malaysia.

Amid the flurry of diplomatic visits, Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim is all set to visit India on August 19-21.
New Delhi: Amid the flurry of diplomatic visits, Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim is all set to visit India on a two-day visit today (August 19). This would be the first visit of Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The visit is aimed at pushing India’s Act East policy. During the visit, both sides are set to finalise trade and mobility agreements. The pact aims to boost Malaysian investment in India and protect the rights of Indian professionals in Malaysia.

On August 20, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and will visit Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, after which he will hold bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister, who will also host a luncheon in his honour. Later in the day, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar would also call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Other topics on the agenda include discussions on human resources, tourism, the Ukraine crisis, the West Asia crisis, the Palestine situation and the South China Sea dispute.

India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages.

The bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi. As both countries enter the second decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership next year, the visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would pave the way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future.

India and Malaysia share a multifaceted relationship marked by strong trade ties and strategic cooperation. Here’s an overview of their trade and strategic interactions. Both countries have robust economic ties, with trade between the two countries covering a broad range of goods and services. India is one of Malaysia's key trading partners, and Malaysia is also an important partner for India in Southeast Asia. Malaysia exports a variety of products to India, including palm oil, electrical machinery, and rubber products. India exports textiles, machinery, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals to Malaysia.

Malaysia and India have explored enhancing their trade relations through agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Comprehensive Agreement (CEPA), aiming to boost bilateral trade and investment flows. Both countries have a shared interest in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean region. They cooperate on issues such as maritime security and counter-terrorism. India and Malaysia conduct joint defence exercises and have engaged in collaborative efforts to enhance their military capabilities and interoperability. Regular exchanges of high-level visits have strengthened diplomatic relations. Leaders from both nations often meet to discuss bilateral issues and regional concerns.

It is pertinent to note that Indian companies have been involved in various infrastructure projects in Malaysia, including in the construction and energy sectors. There are significant cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries, fostering mutual understanding and goodwill.

Both India and Malaysia are interested in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. They collaborate on maritime security and economic issues in the region. Malaysia, as a member of ASEAN, and India work closely within this framework to address regional challenges and promote economic integration.

The India-Malaysia relationship continues to evolve, with ongoing efforts to enhance trade and strategic cooperation in response to changing regional and global dynamics.

