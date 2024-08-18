ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Act East Push: Malaysian PM To Visit New Delhi Today, Trade and Mobility Pact On Agenda

New Delhi: Amid the flurry of diplomatic visits, Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim is all set to visit India on a two-day visit today (August 19). This would be the first visit of Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The visit is aimed at pushing India’s Act East policy. During the visit, both sides are set to finalise trade and mobility agreements. The pact aims to boost Malaysian investment in India and protect the rights of Indian professionals in Malaysia.

On August 20, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and will visit Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, after which he will hold bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister, who will also host a luncheon in his honour. Later in the day, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar would also call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Other topics on the agenda include discussions on human resources, tourism, the Ukraine crisis, the West Asia crisis, the Palestine situation and the South China Sea dispute.

India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages.

The bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi. As both countries enter the second decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership next year, the visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would pave the way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future.

India and Malaysia share a multifaceted relationship marked by strong trade ties and strategic cooperation. Here’s an overview of their trade and strategic interactions. Both countries have robust economic ties, with trade between the two countries covering a broad range of goods and services. India is one of Malaysia's key trading partners, and Malaysia is also an important partner for India in Southeast Asia. Malaysia exports a variety of products to India, including palm oil, electrical machinery, and rubber products. India exports textiles, machinery, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals to Malaysia.