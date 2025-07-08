On Death Row, Malayali Nurse Nimisha Priya To Be Executed On July 16

Ernakulam: The death sentence of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been convicted for murdering a Yemeni citizen, will be carried out on July 16th.
Babu John, convener of the Save Nimisha Priya International Forum, confirmed to ETV Bharat that the Yemeni Director General of Prosecution has handed over the order to carry out the death sentence to the prison authorities.
Meanwhile, efforts are still ongoing for Nimisha's release. Babu John informed that Rs. 7.5 crore has been offered to the family of the deceased as compensation, and they are waiting for a response from their side.
Nimisha's release is possible only if the family of the deceased Yemeni citizen, Talal Abdul Mahdi, accepts the compensation and pardons her. The office bearers of the Forum indicate that this possibility still exists at this last moment.
The Save Nimisha Priya Forum had hoped that the talks held by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi with Abdul Salam, the leader of the Houthi rebel group in Yemen, would be decisive in Nimisha's release. It was believed that Iran's intervention would have been helpful in facilitating talks with the family of the slain Yemeni citizen. However, these talks later fell through in the backdrop of the West Asian conflicts.
Life changed after the clinic was opened
Nimisha Priya is a native of Kollengode, Palakkad, and she committed the crime in 2017. Nimisha Priya, who came to Yemen as a nurse in 2012 after her marriage, stayed in Yemen with her husband Tommy.
However, Nimisha's life changed when she started a clinic with Mahdi. Although her husband and daughter returned home after the clinic was opened, Nimisha was unable to return due to the outbreak of war in Yemen.
Nimisha and another Yemeni woman were subjected to physical and mental torture by Mahdi. He also confiscated their passports. When they could not bear the harassment, Nimisha and the Yemeni woman escaped with the passport after injecting Mahdi with drugs.
However, the Yemen police arrested both of them and put them in jail. In the meantime, when Talal's body was found in the clinic, Nimisha was charged with murder and tried.
Nimisha could not convince the Yemeni trial court that she did not kill Talal. With this, she was sentenced to death, and the Yemeni woman was awarded life imprisonment.
The trial court rejected her appeal, and later, the Yemeni Supreme Court also did not show any mercy and rejected her appeal.