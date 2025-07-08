ETV Bharat / bharat

On Death Row, Malayali Nurse Nimisha Priya To Be Executed On July 16

Ernakulam: The death sentence of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been convicted for murdering a Yemeni citizen, will be carried out on July 16th.

Babu John, convener of the Save Nimisha Priya International Forum, confirmed to ETV Bharat that the Yemeni Director General of Prosecution has handed over the order to carry out the death sentence to the prison authorities.

Meanwhile, efforts are still ongoing for Nimisha's release. Babu John informed that Rs. 7.5 crore has been offered to the family of the deceased as compensation, and they are waiting for a response from their side.

Nimisha's release is possible only if the family of the deceased Yemeni citizen, Talal Abdul Mahdi, accepts the compensation and pardons her. The office bearers of the Forum indicate that this possibility still exists at this last moment.

The Save Nimisha Priya Forum had hoped that the talks held by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi with Abdul Salam, the leader of the Houthi rebel group in Yemen, would be decisive in Nimisha's release. It was believed that Iran's intervention would have been helpful in facilitating talks with the family of the slain Yemeni citizen. However, these talks later fell through in the backdrop of the West Asian conflicts.

