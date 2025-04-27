ETV Bharat / bharat

Malayalam Directors, Aide Arrested For Possessing Hybrid Ganja; Released On Bail Later

An excise department official said following a tip-off about drugs, a rented flat in Kochi was raided at 2 am by a special squad team.

Kochi: Three persons, including noted Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, known for several notable movies, were arrested from a flat in Kerala's Kochi in the early hours of Sunday for keeping 1.63 gams of hybrid ganja in possession, officials from the excise department said.

Later, the trio were released on station bail, they added. According to a source, a raid was conducted by the special squad officials at the flat at around 2 am, after a tip-off was received about drugs. The flat was rented by cinematographer Sameer Thahir. Shalif Mohammed, the third arrest, was the friend of Rahman and Hamsa, they said.

"About 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja were seized from the arrested persons. A case has been registered against them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They were released on bail later," an excise department official said.

A detailed probe was launched to find out the source of the drugs they possessed, he added. While Rahman is the director of hit movies like "Anuraga Karikkinvellam" and "Unda", Hamsa made "Bheemante Vazhi". Rahman's latest movie, "Alappuzha Gymkhana", is currently running in theatres.

The incident happened days after actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in a drug case after escaping from a hotel during a raid.

