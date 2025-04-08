ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Dies During 5th Childbirth At Home; Husband Arrested For Culpable Homicide

Based on a complaint from victim's maternal uncle, the Kerala police lodged a case against the accused husband for 'causing' death of his wife.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

Ernakulam/Malappuram: The police have arrested Sirajuddin, husband of Asma, a Perumbavoor native who died following a childbirth at home in Malappuram. The accused has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence.

Sirajuddin, a resident of Neerkunnam, Valanjavazhi in Alappuzha district, was taken into custody following the preliminary post-mortem report which cited excessive bleeding as the cause of his wife's death.

Asma tragically passed away on April 5 at a rented house in Chattiparambu, Malappuram, after giving birth at home. Suspecting that several others may have assisted in the delivery at home, the police have launched a probe to identify those involved. Malappuram District Police Chief confirmed that steps have been initiated to trace those who helped carry out the delivery without medical supervision.

Sirajuddin, who claims to be interested in spiritual preaching, reportedly earns his living by running a YouTube channel. The police are preparing for further interrogation to uncover the full scope of events that led to Asma's death.

After the incident, Sirajuddin transported the body of Asma to Perumbavoor, allegedly to carry out funeral rites. However, Asma’s relatives objected and alerted the Perumbavoor police. Acting on their directive, Asma's body was moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination, which confirmed that Asma died due to hemorrhage caused by the delivery and the absence of timely medical care.

Initially, a case of unnatural death had been registered based on a complaint filed by Asma’s maternal uncle. After receiving the post-mortem findings, police added more serious charges and arrested Sirajuddin.

The police have also stated that Asma's family will be officially questioned soon. According to the family, this was her fifth delivery and the childbirth at home was chosen under pressure from Sirajuddin. While her first three deliveries took place in hospitals, the fourth childbirth was at home. Neighbors and local health workers were reportedly unaware of her pregnancy, pointing to a lack of basic prenatal care.

The newborn is currently undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College. Allegations have also surfaced that Sirajuddin, through his social media preaching, has been promoting superstitions under the guise of religion. He is believed to have had minimal contact with neighbors and community members.

