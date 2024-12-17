ETV Bharat / bharat

Malankara vs Jacobite: SC Orders Status Quo Over Management Of Churches

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed maintaining the status quo on the management and administration of churches in the dispute between Jacobite Syrian Church and Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church factions in Kerala.

On December 3, the Supreme Court directed the Jacobite Syrian Church to hand over the administration of six churches in Kerala to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church faction.

Today, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan noted both factions had expressed their inability to comply with its December 3 direction.

"The status quo with regard to administration of churches as of now shall be continued till further orders," said the bench.

The bench also asked the Kerala government to adopt a persuasive approach, if the situation aggravated. The bench said the issue required a detailed hearing and scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 29 and January 30, 2025.