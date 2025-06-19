Make Tejashwi CM In Any Case: RJD Supremo Lalu Exhorts Party Workers

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday ordained that his younger son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, be made the chief minister of Bihar at any cost. His wife, Rabri Devi, took up the cudgels against the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar–led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, denouncing it for the rising crime in the state.

"We have to make Tejashwi the chief minister under any circumstances. We have to provide the poor, Dalits, backwards and minorities their share in power. We have to remove the government of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and Nitish Kumar from Bihar," Lalu said.

All eyes were on Lalu and members of his family present at the RJD state council meeting in Patna, at which the election of Mangani Lal Mandal as the party's Bihar unit president was formally announced.

Speaking further on the occasion, Lalu asserted that only those "who work for the party will be given tickets to contest the Assembly polls", expected to be held in October–November. He asked them to go to the people, telling them about the achievements of the party whenever it has been in power.

The RJD supremo congratulated Mandal and praised the work done by the previous state unit president Jagadanand Singh in strengthening the party. "I also thank party workers and leaders for having me as the RJD national president for the past 28 years," Lalu added.

Tejashwi, who also happens to be the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, gave a new slogan for the upcoming Assembly polls to thousands of workers assembled at the Gyan Bhavan auditorium in Patna for the state council meeting. "Paanch se Pachees, Bahut hua Nitish (Five to twenty-five, enough of Nitish)," Tejashwi said, pointing towards Nitish's reign from 2005 to 2025. However, RJD was an ally of it from November 2015 to July 2017, and from August 2022 to January 2024.

Speaking further, he said they needed to work in their respective constituencies for the election ticket instead of revolving around senior leaders for it. "All RJD workers should stop worrying about tickets and work to bring the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) Bloc to power in Bihar. We will implement the domicile policy (for government jobs), provide 200 units of free electricity, and Rs 2,500 per month to women under the Mai-Bahan Yojana, if the people of the state allow us to serve them," Tejashwi added.

He targeted Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for appointing sons, daughters, wives and relatives to various government commissions and positions.

Rabri Devi praised Tejashwi for taking the party ahead. She exhorted the party leaders and workers to stay united. "We have decided to strengthen the party further. Whatever Tejashwi decides, we shall be with him. Today, Bihar is suffering from 'maharakshas raj' (extreme demonic rule) with crime at its zenith. Liquor is flowing everywhere, and the poor are being targeted," she lambasted the state government.

Currently the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, she asserted that the Nitish Kumar-led government did nothing in the past 20 years except indulge in announcements when the Assembly election is near. "Those who stopped the poor from fetching water from their wells are in power in Bihar these days. When we came to power first in 1990, we carried all castes along with us and made them MPs and legislators," she added.

Lashing out at the opponents who rake up the issue of Lalu and Rabri indulging in family or dynastic politics, she asserted that the entire party was their family, and those who do not have a family (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi) have no right to speak on it.

Expectedly, Lalu's elder son and Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who was disowned and expelled from the party for six years in May, was not present at the meeting.

However, he (Tej Pratap) posted on a social media platform that people who misunderstand his silence as weakness should not think he does not know about their conspiracies. He vowed to unravel them very soon, and the public and the 'Supreme Court’ would decide his role. However, he did not clarify what he meant by the 'Supreme Court' in his post.