ETV Bharat / bharat

Make Tech And People's Interest Integral To 'Work Culture' Of Cooperative Sector: Amit Shah

Anand: Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged cooperative sector leaders to make transparency, use of technology, and the interest of its members high up in their "work culture" to achieve success.

Shah made the remarks while addressing an event to mark the fourth foundation day of the Ministry of Cooperation on the campus of Amul Dairy here.

"Transparency, technology, and keeping the members (farmers and societies of the cooperative sector) is important," he said, adding, without technology, there is no prosperity for the cooperatives. "Keeping people's interest at the centre of our work is also important," he said.

Shah exhorted the cooperatives to imbibe these three tenets in their work culture and propagate them from Jammu and Kashmir to 'Kamakhya' (a temple in Assam), and every village of the country.

He said the ten initiatives, launched during the event, including the start of a salt cooperative in Gujarat, will lead to the creation of a strong brand, just as Amul is.

He said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cooperative sector has seen the registration of 2 lakh primary agricultural credit societies (PACs), the foundation of Tribhuvan, the first national cooperative university, and the creation of three new national cooperatives in the dairy sector.

Shah urged the sector to follow five 'P's – 'people,' 'PACs,' 'platforms' (such as digital), 'policy,' and 'prosperity' — for it to thrive.

The minister said that four years ago, Modi laid the foundation of the Ministry of Cooperation with the mantra of 'Prosperity through Cooperation,' giving a new life to the cooperative system.